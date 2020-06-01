Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market Is Projected to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- According to the new market research "Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas), Power Rating (<100kVA, 100-350kVA, 350-1000-2500kVA, 2500-5000kVA, >5000kVA), Application (Standby, Continuous, Peak Shaving), End-User, Country - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, size is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in several industries is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the electrification of rural areas in developing countries is likely to provide opportunities for Asia Pacific generator sales industry.



The industrial end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Industrial generators ensure a continuous supply of power in the event of power failure from the grid system. Thus, such generators guarantee an efficient performance of the equipment, in case there are breaks on the electric supply. Moreover, mining industries raise the demand for diesel generators as they provide over 70% of all the power needed in mining operations by heavy-duty equipment, such as excavating machinery, drillers, conveyor belts, and cranes. Developing countries, such as China, India, and Thailand, are witnessing rapid industrialization and have introduced several policies to support industrial growth, including adequate power supply. Thus, industries keep generators for peak shaving time to continue their operations irrespective of power outages in remote locations. These factors drive the growth of the industrial generator sales market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market"



82 – Tables



50 – Figures



173 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150307902



The 2,500–5,000 kVA power rating segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific generator sales industry during the forecast period.



Generators with a capacity of 2,500–5,000 kVA are mostly used in large manufacturing facilities, power generation, and commercial sectors—the end-users select generator capacity based on their requirements. For instance, in 2018, GE Renewable Energy and GE Power provided 270 MW of wind energy capacity to Wind Energy Holding for the Theparak Wind Farm in Central Thailand. Such developments drive the demand for electric generators as electromechanical generators in power plants generate power. Therefore, high demand in the power generation sector is expected to emerge as key revenue pockets for the 2,500–5,000 kVA generators in the Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market.



The standby segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Standby power generators are used in applications requiring a regular power supply to carry out operations. Their primary function is to supply emergency power for a limited duration during a power outage. Moreover, commercial buildings, such as the telecom industry, hospitals, data centers, and office buildings, require emergency power. Hospitals and data centers consume a large amount of energy and require generator sets that are reliable and ensure continuous power supply in the event of grid failure and power outages. Also, in the Asia Pacific region, the use of standby diesel generators is high due to the availability of fuel and as it offers continuous power supply during peak hours. Further, standby gensets are witnessing increasing demand due to the increased demand from hospitals and data centers for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in the Asia Pacific region.



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=150307902



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market. The major players in the Asia Pacific generator sales industry are Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Generac (US), Wärtsilä (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Yanmar (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Weichai Group (China), and Sterling & Wilson (India). These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market. Contracts & agreements, and new product launches have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the generator sales industry.



Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting



Browse Related Reports:



Generator Sales Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Continuous), Power Rating (<100 KVA, 100-350 KVA, 350-1000-2500 KVA, 2500-5000 KVA, >5000 KVA), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)- Global Forecast to 2024



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/generator-sales-market-47544335.html



Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Gas), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5–10 kW, 10–20 kW), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region- Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/portable-generator-market-195875841.html



Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel & Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby), Region - Global Forecasts to 2023



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rental-power-generation-market-744.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com