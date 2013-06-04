Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018) - New Market Report

New Telecom and Computing market report from Markets and Markets: "Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018): By Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Country (India, China, Japan, South Korea)
The report on APAC gesture recognition and touchless sensing market deals with the in-depth analysis of the technologies, applications, products, and countries of the broad markets for the period from 2013 till 2018. The touchless sensing market has covered through two broad markets, namely, touchless sanitary equipment and touchless biometrics. All the applications, technologies and the major countries in APAC that hold potential for the future in the gesture recognition market have been identified and articulated in the report.
The total APAC touchless sensing and gesture recognition market is expected to reach $4.18 billion by 2018 at a double digit CAGR from 2013 till 2018. The market value in 2012 was approximately $442.65 million.
The report focuses on the in-depth segmentation of all these markets by the different technologies, products, and applications. For instance, the touchless biometric market has been segmented by the different types like face, iris, voice, and touchless fingerprint biometrics. Similarly, the touchless sanitary equipment is segmented by the major products like faucets, soap dispensers, trash cans, hand dryers, paper towel dispenser, and flushes. The gesture recognition market has been segmented by technologies like 2D camera based, 3D camera based, ultrasonic, infrared arrays, and capacitive technology. These major technologies and products have been mapped against each other and also against the major countries.
The market dynamics, i.e. drivers, restraints, and opportunities of each of the markets have been identified and explained in the report. The market estimation and forecasts have been done using market dynamics. The report has identified the major companies active in the current market and also those who have potential to emerge as prominent players. In addition to the company profiles, the report does provide a Competitive landscape (CL) of the key players for each of the markets. The CL covers market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and the key growth strategies of each player.
The report also provides detailed about porters five force analysis for Touchless sanitary, touchless biometrics and gesture recognition markets. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using internal key parameters governing each of them.
