Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market Worth $4.18 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2013 -- According to the new market research report "Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018): By Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive); Country (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan & Oceania), " is expected to reach $4.18 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 42.33% from 2013 to 2018.



- 150 market data tables

- 56 figures

- 357 pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asia-pacific-gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-1122.html



The new construction outlook in the region, especially commercial sector, and the increasing focus by government bodies on security has spurred growth of the market in this region. The increasing concerns related to sanitation and hygiene is expected to drive the touchless sanitary equipment market. The touchless biometrics market is driven by the Aadhaar number initiative in India and the e-passport program in the region. China is expected to lead the touchless sensing market for both sanitary equipment and touchless biometric products by 2018.



Asia Pacific region has glimpse of gesture recognition with the launch of Microsofts Kinect in Japan on November 20th, 2010. The popularity of the device has caught the attention of the OEMs in the region. The region has witnessed significant number of product launches since then. For instance, Pantech, a South Korean smartphone OEM, has launched Pantech Vega LTE smartphone which is integrated with 2D camera based technology. Sony Corporation (Japan) launched Sony Xperia Sola that works on the capacitive technology through its floating touch feature. Few other OEMs who have come out with commercial products are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), and Micromax (India) among many others. The growing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets provides a huge potential for gesture recognition market.



The report is segmented by technology, application, product and country. These segments have been further divided into further segment. The technology segment has been segmented into 2D camera based, infrared sensor arrays, capacitive/electric near field, ultrasonic and 3D technologies including stereoscopic, structured lighting, and 3D time-of-flight.



The Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition Market statistics are given by products, application and country. The broad markets of touchless sanitary equipment and touchless biometrics have been segmented by the various products. These include Faucets, Soap Dispenser, Trash-Can, Paper Towel, Flushes, and Hand Dryer for sanitary equipment and Fingerprint, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, and Voice Recognition for touchless biometrics.



The application segmentation of the market covers all the major applications like consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automobile and others (automation and home appliances) in detail.



One of the objectives of the research study was to analyze the market trends for gesture recognition and touchless sensing in the major countries thereby the potential markets.



Apart from market segmentation, report also includes qualitative analysis like the Porters five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the overall touchless sensing and gesture recognition market.



