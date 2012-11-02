Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems provides key market data on the Asia Pacific Healthcare IT market – Japan, China, India, and Australia. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include Japan, China, India, and Australia.

- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia Pacific Healthcare IT market.

- Key players covered include Fujitsu Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Software Service, Inc., CSI Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, WISEMAN Co., Ltd., Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd., Toshiba Sumiden Medical Information Systems Corporation and Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia Pacific Healthcare IT competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Fujitsu Limited FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Software Service, Inc. CSI Co., Ltd. NEC Corporation GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthcare Carestream Health, Inc. Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Cerner Corporation Hitachi Medical Corporation WISEMAN Co., Ltd. Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd. Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. Elekta AB EBM Technologies Wipro Limited Akhil Systems Private Limited Computer Sciences Corporation Kestral Computing Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated Health Communication Network Limited Tata Consultancy Services Limited Global Health Limited Sectra AB InterSystems Corporation 21st Century Health Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Toshiba Sumiden Medical Information Systems Corporation Fred IT Group Pty Ltd Xi’an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd. Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Religare Technologies Limited VEPRO AG Meddiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91065/asia-pacific-healthcare-it-market-outlook-to-2018-clinical-it-systems-and-medical-imaging-information-systems.html