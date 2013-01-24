Asia-Pacific in Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture provides key market data on the Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics market – Australia, China, India and Japan. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
Scope
- Countries covered include Australia, China, India and Japan.
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories – Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics market..
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Siemens Healthcare Abbott Laboratories Sysmex Corporation Beckman Coulter, Inc. Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. bioMerieux S.A. Eiken Chemical Co.,Ltd. Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd Mindray Medical International Limited Alere Inc. Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. Nihon Kohden Corporation Horiba, Ltd. Qiagen N.V. DiaSorin S.p.A PerkinElmer, Inc. Tosoh Corporation Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Gen-Probe Incorporated Span Diagnostics Ltd. Diagnostica Stago, Inc. Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. Life Technologies Corporation Grifols, S.A. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd
