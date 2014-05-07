Asia - Pacific Massive Development of Supercapacitor Market Worth $2.10 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- According to the new market research report “Supercapacitor Market by Materials (Electrodes, Electrolyte, and Separators), Products (Consumer, Industrial, Transport, and Others), Applications (Primary, Energy, Wireless, and Others), and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2020)” the global supercapacitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.93% from 2014 to 2020, which includes in-depth analysis of materials, products, application and geography.



Browse more than 45 market data tables with 88 figures spread through 262 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Supercapacitor Market by Materials (Electrodes, Electrolyte, and Separators), Products (Consumer, Industrial, Transport, and Others), Applications (Primary, Energy, Wireless, and Others), and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2020) "

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The global supercapacitor market has created a new revenue stream inthe industry, having Americas as the crown holder of the supercapacitor ecosystem. The major reason behind the boom is the vast research work carried out in North America. The applications such as start and stop systems for cars are mainly supplied by the U.S. Independent System Operators (ISO) are also playing a leading role for implementation of smart grids in the region to enhance their operations. Also, many universities and institutions in Americas are actively participating in the supercapacitor research and development such as MIT Technology Review (U.S.), New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (U.S.), North Eastern University (U.S.), Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden), Stony Brook University (U.S.), and many more.



The countries in the Americas region are considered to be the major market that is driving the growth of supercapacitor. Supercapacitor used in transportapplications such as buses, trains and locomotives, hybrid electric vehicles, air craft, and others are on the verge of being targeted by new entrants in this sector. Their basic intend is to develop an apt technology and to fulfill all the aspects of both technical and economical aspects.The supercapacitors have many advantages over conventional capacitors and storage systems, due to which they are preferred in automotive products in Americas, such as more power availability, the drive train efficiency, increases due to higher share of regenerative braking energy, the swift moments during charge, and discharge can be advantageous over the batteries.



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The Consumer Industry is the major vertical where supercapacitor is generally used and is fueling the growth of supercapacitors in Americas. Supercapacitors play an important role to develop new technologies to satisfy the growing demands of consumer electronics sector by improving battery performance. Ultracapacitors are the forth coming energy storage alternative, leading the battery applications. The European market is also expected to grow by 2020. The big fishes of supercapacitor market are Maxwell Technologies (U.S.), Cap-XX (Australia), Nesscap (Korea), Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Inmatech (U.S.), and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Major companies in Americas,such as Ioxus, Inc. (U.S.), have implemented elastic methods for preserving and delivering power for designing and manufacturing supercapacitors with the highest standards. North America has a unique electrode designs delivery high power density for the highest performance with the lowest resistance. Maxwell Technologies (U.S.) is trying its best to expand its market for high-voltage capacitors and radiation-hardened microelectronic products. It has entered into partnerships with SK Innovations (Korea) and University of California (U.S.) for developing new energy storage solutions. It also entered into strategic alliance with SK Innovation (Korea) to grab the opportunity for commercial transport, industrial, and other market.From 2000, in Europe, there has been a drop in the government funding which has held the growth of the market due to the cost aggressive nature of new materials. Germany, France, Switzerland, and the U.K. are the major players located in Europe.Energy storage is playing a key role in the German government strategy for a dependable, economical, and environment-friendly energy supply by 2050. Even the government of Asia is funding internationally to support the hybridized transportation system of supercapacitors. The highest orders of supercapacitor bus traction batteries are placed in East Asia and China, which are harvesting the energy from braking of trains.



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