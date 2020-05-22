Asia Pacific Methyl Glucose Market Demand to Be Driven by Increased Cosmetics Production : By Key Players NOF Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Redox Pty Ltd., Lubrizol,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- A large number of consumesrs are strongly fixated with appearances and opt for cosmetic products that enhance their looks, rendering a major impact on Asia Pacific methyl glucose market over the years. A monosaccharide derived out of glucose and methanol, its derivatives are extensively used in both cosmetics and beauty products. The chemical has a lighter molecular weight which makes it easier to get absorbed into the skin and act as a perfect surfactant as well as emollient.



Frontrunners in the Asia Pacific Methyl Glucose Market



Hangzhou Fanda Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology (Tinci), Reachin Chemical Co., Ltd., Xian Health Biochem Technology Co., Ltd., , Kiama Research Labs, BOC Sciences, Foshan Hytop New Material, Kalichem, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Hangzhou TIM Chemicals Co., Ltd., Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co., Ltd., SMA Collaboratives, ACAR Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Redox Pty Ltd., Probig Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Lubrizol, KCI Limited, NOF Corporation



Methyl glucose market is used with a Glucate SS emulsifier and tends to prolong shelf-life and ensure viscosity stability. It forms white, elegant emulsions and acts as an oil-in-water emulsifier that can be used as a cleanser and a stabilizer for pigment dispersions in make-up. They are extensively applied in a wide range of cosmetic and personal care products such as body wash, baby care, moisturizing creams, hair cream and cleansers among others.



Methyl glucose market exhibits non-irritant and non-toxic properties that has helped contribute to its demand. China had recorded a US$50 billion sale of cosmetics and personal care products in the year 2015 and was predicted to be the largest market for the segment in the forthcoming decade. The steadily growing middle class in the country has stimulated the demand for consumer products. It has also been predicted that the Chinese consumers will purchase 44% of the luxury goods by 2020 which will majorly comprise cosmetic products.



There is a massive penetration of multinational firms manufacturing and distributing consumer care products. World-class brands have been dominating the Asian market such as L'Oréal , Proctor and Gamble, among others. 80% of China's consumer care and cosmetic products are produced through foreign-owned or joint ventures, impacting APAC methyl glucose market trends notably.



Growing demand for skin whitening products



Anti-aging creams along with sunscreens have a notable use of PEG 20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate as they are renowned for their surfactant and emollient properties. There has been an increasing demand for anti-aging as well as skin whitening products within South Korea that have been critically reviewed and evaluated for efficacy.



South Korea happens to be the eighth largest cosmetic market in the world that represents about 3% of the worldwide consumption. It had recorded about US$8.8 billion in valuation in 2017 with the overall exports increasing up to 18.3% as compared to the previous years.



Skincare products had been a major import driver in the country with a total of US$755 million worth cosmetic imports. Continued progress from the region in terms of cosmetic product demand shall remarkably influence Asia Pacific methyl glucose market outlook.



