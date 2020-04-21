Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market to Register 22% CAGR Through 2026 : Honeywell, Schneider, ABB and Siemens Among Others.

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Rising reliability on electricity coupled with growing need for uninterrupted power supply are major factors driving microgrid market growth. Of late, the proliferating industrialization trends have paved the way for escalating investments in industrial and urban establishments. This has been observed especially in emerging economies, leading to an increase in the demand for electricity. This factor in tandem with favorable government initiatives in electrification of rural areas are augmenting the demand for microgrid connectivity across the globe.



The prominent companies operating in microgrid market are Honeywell, Schneider, ABB and Siemens among others.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1187



Rapid deployment of captive power sources in tandem with rising integration of clean energy technologies is stimulating the microgrid market outlook. Growing consumer inclination towards natural gas-based power generation sources in consort with rising adoption of solar technology in industrial sector are also contributing toward the growth of the industry.



The expansion of solar energy sector worldwide is a major parameter driving the demand for microgrids. The global microgrid market will register considerable growth owing to favorable federal reforms including FITs, tax rebates and investment tax credits, which are being introduced to increase the deployment of solar PV as a power source. Also, the rapid decline in component prices along with robust R&D activities to improve operational flexibility and product quality of solar PVs will drive microgrid industry growth.



According to estimates, microgrid market will register an annual installation of 13 GW by the year 2026.



Based on storage, the microgrid market is categorized into lead acid, lithium-ion, flywheel and flow batteries segment. Of these, the lithium-ion segment is likely to depict significant growth, attributed to the fact that lithium-ion batteries have longer life cycle and offer efficient performance properties.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1187



Elaborating on the application spectrum, rising adoption of microgrid technology in remote areas owing to scarcity of electricity and fluctuating power supply will boost the growth of the remote application segment. Government officials are primarily focusing on introducing various programs in order to provide sustainable grid network solutions in off-grid areas. Escalating demand for electricity in isolated areas is thus compelling governments to focus on distributed power generation, increasing the demand for microgrids across remote locations.



Rising R&D activities along with surging investments by food & beverage, manufacturing and chemical companies is also contributing to the growth of the remote applications segment in microgrid market.



The governments of the emerging economies across APAC are also known to undertake efforts for bringing forth uninterrupted power supply in the region, which is further likely to drive the growth of this market in the years to come.