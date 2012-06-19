New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Asia-Pacific Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Incontinence Devices, Renal Dialysis Equipment and Lithotripters" provides key market data on the Asia-Pacific Nephrology and Urology Devices market - Australia, China, India and Japan. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Incontinence Devices, Lithotripters and Renal Dialysis Equipment. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Australia, China, India and Japan.
- Market size and company share data for Nephrology and Urology Devices market categories - Incontinence Devices, Lithotripters and Renal Dialysis Equipment.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia-Pacific Nephrology and Urology Devices market..
- Key players covered include Unicharm Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Nipro Corporation, Gambro AB, Baxter International Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia-Pacific Nephrology and Urology Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Unicharm Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, NIPRO CORPORATION, Gambro AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, Covidien plc, HARTMANN GROUP, C. R. Bard, Inc., Dornier MedTech GmbH, ONTEX International N.V., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., DirexGroup, Siemens Healthcare, Astra Tech Inc., STORZ MEDICAL AG, EDAP TMS S.A., NxStage Medical, Inc.
