Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The radiopharmaceuticals market in the Asia-Pacific region was valued at $500.8 million in 2012; it is poised to reach $824.9million in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.5%.
The market is broadly classified into two segments, namely, diagnostic and therapeutic; the former dominated with about 80.7% share in 2012. Radioisotopes in the diagnostic market are categorized as SPECT and PET. Technetium 99m (Tc-99m) dominated the SPECT radioisotope market in 2012, followed by thallium-201(Tl-201), gallium-67 (Ga-67), and iodine-123 (I-123). SPECT is majorly used in cardiology-related diagnosis; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2012 to 2017. The PET radioisotopes market is dominated by fluoride-18 (F-18), followed by rubidium-82 (Rb-82).
Segments in the therapeutic market are beta emitters, brachytherapy isotopes, and alpha emitters. Quantitative information about alpha emitters has not been arrived at, as they have not been commercialized; recent clinical studies have, however, showcased immense potential of alpha isotopes in therapies. Beta emitters contribute the highest to the therapy market, dominated by iodine-131(I-131), which is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2012 to 2017. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by its applications for thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Significant isotopes in the brachytherapy market are cesium-131(Cs-131), iodine-125 (I-125), palladium-103 (Pd-103), and iridium-192 (Ir-192).
Radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and dementia are boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market. Upcoming radioisotopes such as Ra-223 (Alpharadin) and Ga-68 possess huge potential for clinical applications. The nuclear disaster at Fukushima nuclear plants in 2011 had a major impact on radioisotope production in Japan, which is the largest consumer market in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is insulated from the global crisis in Mo-99 supply since the production is based on local nuclear plants and OPAL reactor of ANSTO. ANSTO is deemed as the future solution to compensate global Mo-99 demand.
Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. (Japan), Covidien PLC (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), ANSTO (Australia), and IBA S.A (Belgium).
The Asia-Pacific stable isotopes market is dominated by deuterium (D2), oxygen-18 (O-18), carbon-13 (C-13), and nitrogen-15 (N-15). Research, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and therapy, and industries are major applications. The Asia-Pacific stable isotopes market was estimated at $56.1 million in 2012 and is expected to cross $100.0 million by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.6%.
The stable isotopes market was led by two players - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) (U.S.) and Sigma Aldrich (U.S.) in 2012.
