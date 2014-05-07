Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The report titled “Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017- India and China to Lead Growth” present a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceutical, functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals industry covering market size in terms of revenues, market segmentation by geography, trends and developments and future outlook of the industry. The report also entails a detailed description of the prominent and emerging geographic markets of the region including India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia which further discusses segmentation by products and sub-segment’s performance.



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Nutraceuticals is a rapidly emerging concept in the Asia-Pacific region, which has been the largest consumer of the nutraceutical products over the past six years. The market has largely benefitted from the tradition of preventative health practices being followed in some of the major countries of the region. Additionally, nations such as India and China also exhibit long histories of the usage of herbal products for treating diseases and maintaining health. China is presently the second largest consumer and largest producer of the nutraceuticals in the world. On the other hand, developed countries such as South Korea and Australia have also noticed an increasing growth trajectory in the nutraceuticals market. On the whole, nutraceuticals industry in Asia Pacific has been driven by strong belief for health and wellness across the geographies.



Japan and China have historically been amongst the largest markets of the nutraceuticals sector in the entire Asia-Pacific region. Japan continued to dominate the Asia-Pacific market for nutraceuticals in 2012, recording revenues worth USD ~ million. India has by far registered the highest annualized growth rate of 19.1% over the span of 2006-2012 and has emerged as a major destination for the export of the fortified products and nutritional supplements in this region. The nutraceutical markets in South Korea and Australia have also grown at a healthy double digit growth rate over the past years, primarily owing to the expanding market of functional food and beverages in these countries.



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The marketplace of nutraceuticals has witnessed increasing penetration of the major foreign companies in various geographic markets, attracted by the wide potential offered by the Asian countries. Owing to the availability of a vast product range of the fortified food and beverages, the markets are largely fragmented in different nations. In addition to the prime global players, a large number of the domestic players also operate in the market; of which majority are food processing and pharmaceutical companies.



The improving healthcare opportunities, falling death rates and increasing life longevity has led to a gradual increase in the population of the old aged people in the Asia-Pacific region. The fast ageing rate in countries such as Japan, South Korea and Australia has been propelling the growth in the consumption of nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and growing middle class population have also been providing the necessary impetus to the growth of the nutraceuticals sector across the nations. With the increasing investments being made in the nutraceutical industry by the domestic and foreign players, the future growth of the industry is hugely optimistic and profitable with revenues growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the period of 2012-2017.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



The market size of the Asia-Pacific, India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia Nutraceuticals markets in terms of revenues

Market Segmentation of the Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of geographical contribution from India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia

Market Segmentation of India Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of by ingredients, types, food items and benefits

Market Segmentation of China Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of types of products and sub segmentation by product form and distribution

Market Segmentation of Japan Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of types of products and sub segmentation by positioning, distribution channels and functional benefits

Market Segmentation of South Korea Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of Distribution, Types of Establishments and Ingredients

Market Segmentation of Australia Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of types of products

Government Rules and Regulations prevailing in India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia Nutraceuticals industry

Trends and Developments in India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia Nutraceuticals industry

Competitive landscape, market shares and company profiles of the major players

Future outlook and projections of the Asia-Pacific, ndia, China, Japan, Australia in terms of revenues



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