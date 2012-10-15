Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the Asia Pacific Orthopedic Devices market - Japan, China, India, and Australia. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Trauma Fixation, Hip Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Prosthetics and Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF). The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include Japan, China, India, and Australia.

- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Trauma Fixation, Hip Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Prosthetics and Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF).

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia Pacific Orthopedic Devices market.

- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, China Kanghui Holdings and Arthrex, Inc..



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia Pacific Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



DePuy, Inc. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation Synthes, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Medtronic, Inc. Biomet, Inc. Seikagaku Corporation Genzyme Corporation Arthrex, Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH China Kanghui Holdings Trauson Holdings Company Limited CONMED Corporation Wright Medical Group, Inc. Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, INC. Orthofix International N.V. Ossur hf. DJO Finance LLC ArthroCare Corporation BSN medical GmbH B. Braun Medical Inc. Tornier N.V. Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc. Baxter International Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ALCARE Co., Ltd. KYOCERA Medical Corporation Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd. Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd. INOR Orthopaedics KLS Martin, L.P. Medartis AG Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd K2M, Inc. OsteoMed L.P. Globus Medical, Inc. S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD. NuVasive, Inc. DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. Ohio Willow Wood Touch Bionics Limited Australian Biotechnologies Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Trimox MGRM MEDICARE LTD. Dynamic Techno Medicals Endolite



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90392/asia-pacific-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-arthroscopy-cranio-maxillofacial-fixation-cmf-hip-reconstruction-knee-reconstruction-spinal-surgery-orthobiologics-trauma-fixation-and-others.html