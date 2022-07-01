Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Automated Medication Dispensing & Storage Systems, Automated Table-Top Counters, Medication Compounding), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the APAC pharmacy automation market is projected to reach USD 725 million by 2027 from USD 453 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



The Growth in the market is mainly driven by the growing need to minimize medication errors, the rapid decentralization of pharmacies, and the rising geriatric population leading to increased adoption of automated dispensing systems.



The automated medication dispensing and storage system segment accounted for the largest share in 2021



Based on products, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing and storage systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, and other pharmacy automation systems. In 2021, the automated medication dispensing and storage systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market, primarily due to the growing need to manage increasing workloads and reduce medication errors.



The inpatient pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market



Based on end users, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. In 2021, inpatient pharmacies accounted for the largest share of this market. This is due to the increasing use of pharmacy automation dispensing and storage systems, such as automated dispensing cabinets, across inpatient healthcare facilities.



Australia holds the largest share of the pharmacy automation market



Australia accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market in 2021. Factors such as growth in the healthcare expenditure and advanced medical infrastructure to contribute to the growth of the Australian pharmacy automation market.



The prominent players in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd (Japan), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), TOSHO Co, Inc. (Japan), Cerner Corporation (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Takazono Corporation (Japan), Capsa Healthcare (US), and ARxIUM, Inc. (US).



