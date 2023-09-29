Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- The Global Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 763 million by 2028 from USD 496 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Factors such the growing need to minimize medication errors, rapid decentralization of pharmacies, rising geriatric population leading to increased adoption of automated dispensing systems. However, the high costs of implementing pharmacy automation systems and stringent regulations that delay product launches can inhibit the growth of this market.



Key Market Players



Prominent players in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market include BD (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd (Japan), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), TOSHO Co, Inc. (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Takazono Corporation (Japan), Capsa Healthcare (US), ARxIUM, Inc. (US), Mckesson Corporation (US), ATS Corporation (Canada), ScriptPro LLC (US), Hanmi Pharma Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd. (Japan), and GETECH (Singapore). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market.



Drivers: Growing need to minimize medication errors



The recognized leading causes of hospital readmission are medication errors and dispensing errors. Poor order communication between physicians and pharmacists, dangerous storage practices in pharmacies, and the confusion arising from similar labels and drug prescriptions during the preparation or dispensing of drugs or during drug administration are some key factors contributing to medication errors. Automated systems are considered one of the most efficient solutions to minimize these errors. In the past, the successful implementation of automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) and automated dispensing machines (ADMs) in hospitals led to significant reductions in the number of dispensing and medication errors in hospitals.



Restraints: Reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems



Despite their benefits, several healthcare professionals and providers are reluctant to adopt or accept IT-based approaches to pharmacy management. This is particularly evident when cultural barriers are involved, especially in emerging economies. Therefore, many pharmacists do not want assistance and are reluctant to adopt pharmacy automation systems as part of their dispensing regimen. Although the benefits of automated pharmacy systems are considerable and the extensive adoption of technology verifies this, until now, only large-volume pharmacies and hospitals could justify the returns on investment (ROIs) obtained from installing these automated systems.



The automated packaging and labeling systems segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market, by product



The automated packaging and labeling systems segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market, by component. This growth can be attributed to increasing need to minimize medication errors, reduce labor costs, and increase productivity. The need to improve dispensing accuracy & productivity and lower the overall cost of the process is also a major driver for the automated packaging and labeling systems market.



China is to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.



The market in China is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising government initiatives, increasing medical tourism, growing government & private investments expected to bring about the creation of new market participants, growing emergence of various technologically advanced products are anticipated to drive the development of pharmacy automation applications in the China. Along with the abovementioned, the surging aging population, growing healthcare expenditure, urbanization & changing lifestyle, and the growth of e-commerce & online pharmacies will also help to bolster the growth of pharmacy automation market in China.



Recent Developments:



In October 2022, Omnicell launched Specialty Pharmacy Services to help health systems establish and optimize specialty pharmacy programs. The offering aimed to improve access to specialty medications, generate financial outcomes through a value-based service model, and provide comprehensive technology and expertise for medication management.In July 2022, BD acquired MedKeeper, a provider of cloud-based pharmacy management applications. This acquisition strengthens BD's presence in the pharmacy sector and enhances its medication management capabilities, particularly in the preparation of compounded medications.



