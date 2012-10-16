Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by GlobalData.



GlobalData’s report, Asia Pacific Phenol Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Asia Pacific Phenol industry. The research presents major market trends affecting Phenol in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Phenol producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of the specific petrochemical in the region covering all the major parameters.



Scope



- Phenol industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology

- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in Asia Pacific from 2000 to 2016

- Information of all active and planned Phenol plants in Asia Pacific with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details

- Phenol industry market dynamics in Asia Pacific from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand

- Comparison of supply demand scenario in Asia Pacific with other regions in the world

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Phenol plants in Asia Pacific

- Company shares of key competitors in Asia Pacific and across major countries in the region



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Phenol industry in Asia Pacific

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Phenol industry in Asia Pacific

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Phenol industry in Asia Pacific

- Understand the market positioning of Phenol producers in Asia Pacific

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Asia Pacific



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/asia-pacific-phenol-industry-outlook-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants-report-563495