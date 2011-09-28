Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Asia Pacific Refining Industry - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015' to its offering



Asia Pacific Refining Industry - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015 is an essential source for top-level energy industry information and analyses on the refining industry in Asia Pacific. The report provides information on refinery product types and future refining trends. The research covers the Asia Pacific refining market with information on historical and forecast capacities of refineries by region and key countries during the period 2000-2015. Leading companies in the Asia Pacific refining industry and their investment opportunities and challenges have been examined in the report.



Scope



The report provides a detailed analysis of the market scenario, capacity trends and competition in the refining industry in Asia-Pacific. It provides:



Detailed information and analysis on refining capacities by key countries, upcoming refineries and capacity expansions, market shares of key companies and competitive scenario in the Asia-Pacific refining market to 2015.



Asia-Pacific refining industry growth, capacity additions through new and existing refineries, and key refining industry trends, drivers and challenges are covered in the report.



Information on capacity by refinery (2000-2015), competitive overview (2009) in eight major markets across Asia-Pacific, including China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan.



Information on refining capacities (2000-2015), planned and active refineries directly owned (2000-2015) by the top five refiners in Asia-Pacific, including China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company Ltd., Nippon Oil Corporation, SK Energy Co., Ltd. and PT Pertamina.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to:



Identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion of new refinery additions and capacity expansions of existing refineries in Asia-Pacific.



Find the most attractive investment destination(s) for your business by comparing industries in Asia-Pacific.



Understand the threats and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific refining industry and fine tune strategies to exploit the underlying trends.



Understand the changing demand for oil products to anticipate and create products ahead of the competition.



Be well prepared to operate in the era of price volatility by understanding the impact of changing prices on refined products and refinery margins.



Benchmark yourself against major refining companies in the region by leveraging on our detailed company analysis.



View the table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/39151/asia-pacific-refining-industry-market-analysis-capacity-forecasts-and-competitive-landscape-to-2015.html