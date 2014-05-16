Fast Market Research recommends "Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2014" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- "Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2014" is the latest policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the region.
The report presents an in-depth analysis of the renewable energy policies across the major countries in Asia-Pacific namely Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan. The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of their renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in each of these countries. The report also provides insights to major policy initiatives for the market development of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, biopower and biofuels.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.
Scope
- The report covers policy measures and incentives used by the major countries in Asia-Pacific to promote renewable energy.
- The report details promotional measures in different countries both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies namely solar, wind, geothermal, hydro and bioenergy.
- The report also highlights the differences and focus of the renewable energy policy frameworks in different countries in Asia-Pacific.
- The report provides a platform for comparison of various renewable energy policies across countries. Major countries include Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken on renewable energy by different markets.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting the renewable energy markets.
- Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in different countries.
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the renewable energy market.
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