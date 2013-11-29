Asia-Pacific Seed Treatment Market Expected Up to $306.8 Million in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The report" Asia-Pacific Seed Treatment Market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018" defines and segments the seed treatment market with analysis and forecasting of the APAC revenues for both synthetic as well as bio-based seed treatments. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for seed treatment market with an analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types, product applications and crop types across countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia and Thailand.



Browse 101 market data tables with 35 figures spread through 259 pages and in-depth TOC on Asia-Pacific Seed Treatment market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asia-pacific-seed-treatment-market-1125.html



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Seed treatments are widely used across the globe, and are very useful in safeguarding crops against various insects, diseases, and pests in a cost-effective way. Seed treatment plays a vital role as it improves the quality and yield of agricultural produce. Based on applications, the seed treatment market can be bifurcated into three types-insecticides (chemical), fungicides (chemical), and bio-control.



The global seed treatment market was valued at $161.4 million in 2012 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2018, to be valued at $306.8 million. Seed treatment chemical insecticide is the largest segment of seed treatment market and accounts for over 52.2% of the market share. Asia-Pacific, especially China and India are expected to be high-growth markets for seed treatment during the review period. Currently, Asia-Pacific represents 7.0% share of the global seed treatment market and is expected to reach $306.8 million by 2018.



Scope of the report



This research report categorizes the Asia-Pacific market for Seed Treatment on the basis of Type, by Country, Crop Trends and Forecasting revenues and analyzing trends in each of the following:



Types: Chemical, Non-chemical

Applications:Insecticides, fungicides, bio-control, and other chemical seed treatments

Crop applications: Cereals & grains, oilseeds and other crops

Country: China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand and others



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