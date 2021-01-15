Asia Pacific to Be the Fastest Growing Market for UHT Processing by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The report "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation, End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America) – Global Forecast to 2025", The UHT processing market is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 6.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.



In tropical countries such as India, Australia, Africa, and South America, milk processing and the processing of other liquid and non-liquid products are more challenging than in temperate climates with a well-developed cold chain infrastructure, owing to higher temperatures, humidity, and limited resources. Thus, milk and other liquid products experience spoilage at a higher rate, while cheese ripens too quickly, as it is often difficult to ensure adequate cooling conditions.



UHT treatment can be successfully employed as a method for treating liquid and semi-liquid food & beverage products, which are in demand for having a longer shelf life, thereby eradicating microbiological contamination in them. This feature of UHT-treated products remains beneficial for developing countries that are in proximity to the equator or have a tropical climate, by helping them curb logistical and refrigeration costs.



The UHT treatment of liquid and semi-liquid food & beverage products has been developed to minimize damage while improving the shelf life of products, especially milk and juices, caused by in-container sterilization at the time of killing or inactivating all microorganisms. Hence, there is a limited likelihood of microorganisms spoiling a UHT treated product during storage and transport. This UHT processed product is then said to be "commercially sterile."



COVID-19 Impact on the UHT Processing Market



The UHT processing market includes major product manufacturers like Tetra Laval International S.A. (Tetra Laval) (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Microthermics (US), REDA S. P. A. (Italy). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their manufacturing and production up to some extent. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is little significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their UHT equipment.



Key players are Tetra Laval International S.A. (Tetra Laval) (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and Elecster Oyj (Finland), Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery (China), Microthermics (US), REDA S.P.A. (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery (China), TESSA I.E.C Group (Israel), Stephan Machinery Gmbh (Germany), GOMA Engineering (India), Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), JBT (US), Neologic Engineers Private Ltd.(India), M&E Trading Gmbh & Co KG (Germany), Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)., Machine Point Group (Spain), Krones AG(Germany), Paul Muellar Company (US), IMA Group (Italy), Feldmeier Equipment Inc (US), Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Highland Equipment Inc.(Canada), Repute Engineers Private Limited (India).).