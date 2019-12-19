Asia Pacific to Dominate the Feed Acidifiers Market by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- The report "Feed Acidifiers Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid), Form (Dry, Liquid), Compound (Blended, Single), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The feed acidifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.50 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market is driven by the rising consumption of meat and dairy products, the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the ban of antibiotics in the European Union (EU).



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163262152



Some of the major players in the Feed Acidifiers Market are:



- BASF SE (Germany)

- Kemin Industries Inc. (US)

- Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria)

- Pancosma (Switzerland)

- Perstorp Holding Ab (Sweden)

- Kemira OYJ (Finland)



The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth is attributable to the development of the animal husbandry sector in the region that has promoted an increase in the consumption of feed additives such as acidifiers. The rising income levels in emerging economies such as Brazil and Argentina are supporting consumer inclination for better quality meat and other livestock products, increasing the demand for South American meat (mainly from Brazil and Argentina) in international markets such as Europe, China, and other countries.



On the basis of livestock, poultry is projected to form the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The production of poultry meat is estimated to dominate and account for more than half the growth of the meat produced by 2025. This rapid growth in poultry meat production is expected to further increase the demand for superior quality feed and feed additives, thereby driving the market for feed acidifiers.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=163262152



Feed acidifiers have positive effects on livestock health but are often difficult to process in feed. Acidifiers tend to lose their efficacy and efficiency, owing to their vulnerability to high temperatures, dusty environment, significant odors, and other volatile properties. As a result, manufacturers are now coming up with newer technologies that help improve feed efficiency by successfully locking in feed acidifiers along with their relevant efficacies and properties. Encapsulation acts as a novel technology for feed products, especially for acidifiers that allow them to improve their release and enteric action and have a longer shelf life by protecting them against environmental changes, by keeping the liquid, gaseous, or solid acidifier substance packed in a tiny millimetric capsule. These acidifiers are encapsulated in such a manner that the digestive tract obtains small quantities of various acids in a progressive manner. As a result, the amount of acidifiers released into the stomach remains low while the amount reaching the intestinal tract is higher, thereby improving operating efficiency. Along with this protection against extreme environmental factors, encapsulation also maintains the key properties of acidifiers, such as the enhancement of palatability, stability in ration, improved digestion, and better livestock performance.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441