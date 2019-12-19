Asia Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Global Vitamin D Market from 2019 to 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- The report "Vitamin D Market By Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Pharma, Feed, and Personal Care), End-User (Children, Adult, and Pregnant Women), IU Strength and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", indicates that the global vitamin D market size is expected to grow at a 7.0% CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) between 2019 to 2025, where the total revenue will account for USD 1.7 billion in 2025, with an estimation of USD 1.1 billion in 2019. The significant contributors to this steady growth rate include the continually growing feed industry, increasing consumer awareness about several diseases, increasing consumer concerns for maintaining a balanced diet, and rising trend of food fortification in the food & beverage industry.



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The vitamin D3 segment is expected to lead the vitamin D market in 2019



As calculated, the vitamin D3 market will grow at a swift rate in the coming days principally due to the advantages associated and its widespread applications in healthcare, feed, food, and personal care industries. Moreover, vitamin D3 works in favor of sustaining the bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and rickets. Besides, it is regarded as a necessary nutrient for preventing toxicity in cases of overdose concerning beverages.



The pervasiveness of vitamin D deficiencies is the key to the prominence of vitamin D market



The pervasiveness of vitamin D deficiencies requires immediate addressing, for it is responsible for the growth of infirmities such as lethargy, rickets, irritability, and respiratory disorders. Besides, these deficiencies are prevalent in several countries, which contributes to the fast-paced growth of the vitamin D market. As per the estimates furnished by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vitamin D deficiency encompasses 8% of Americans. Children, in particular, are a natural target as the lack of vitamin D hinders the growth of skeletal structure and tooth enamel. The close relationship of the insufficiency of vitamin D in the body with cancer, hypertension and infectious diseases further complicates the situation and fuels the vitamin D industry.



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The Asia Pacific, the light of feed producing industries, is expected to dominate the vitamin D market in 2019



The Asia Pacific complies well with the steady and continual growth of vitamin D industry courtesy of the rapid development of feed producing industries. The preceding statement is justified by the 2019 Alltech Global Feed Survey, according to which, the Asia Pacific serves the top 10 feed-producing countries, which generate approximately 36% of the world's feed. The charts are dominated by Asian giants such as China, India, and Japan, with China being the global feed-producer, accounting for the production of 187.9 million metric tons (207.1 million tons) of feed.



Apart from this, the major driving factors for the growth of vitamin D market in this region is the rapid expansion of pharma industries, continual support of the local governments, and increased investments for R&D. No doubt, with a massive population, Asia Pacific is the home for large-scale feed, pharma, and food & beverage industries which, makes it an opportunistic ground for businesses to prosper continuously.



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