Asia-Pacific to Lead Ethanolamines Demand Growth

Ethanolamine is an organic compound containing both primary amine and a primary alcohol. In industry, ethanolamine is manufactured by reacting ethylene oxide (EO) with aqueous ammonia. Based on type, the ethanolamine market is segmented as monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA), and triethanolamine (TEA). Monoethanolamine (MEA) find uses in production of ethylene amines and imines, personal & household products. Diethanolamine (DEA) is mainly used in herbicides, surfactants, and gas treatment.Triethanolamine (TEA) is used primarily in manufacturing detergents, personal products, paints, printing inks, and metalworking fluids.Monoethanolamine (MEA) accounts for 40% of global of ethanolamine, with TEA and DEA account for the remaining 60%.



The major Ethanolamine manufacturers are BASF, Indorama Ventures, Nouryon, and Saudi Kayan, Sasol, Huntsman, PTT Global Chemical, Dow Chemicals, INEOS Oxide, Petronas Chemicals, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL) etc. China is the key market for Ethanolamines. The country has imposed anti-dumping duties on ethanolamine imports from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Thailand since Oct 2018. Global ethanolamine market is led by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe region. China and USA are the major countries in terms of consumption of ethanolamineowing to the strong demand from various end-use industries which include agriculture, personal care & cosmetics, textile, industrial and others.



The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global industry landscape and assessing its impact remains a key question across several industry verticals. In Prismane Consulting's Global Ethanolamines market report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Ethanolamines across several applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeures, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Global Ethanolamines Market model, the demand of Ethanolamines is forecast to grow over the long-term at around 2-3% per annum. The report also provides a conservative, likely and Optimistic forecast scenarios across different application segments.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand Balance & Market Analysis

- Ethanolamine Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted

About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



