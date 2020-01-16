Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Asia Smart Lock Market to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025.



Asia Smart Lock Market valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.34% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for Smart Lock market is the rising adoption of connected home solutions and soaring need to establish connectivity across all electronic devices and users' houses as a consequence of growing penetration of smart homes as these are the key trends uplifting the market growth and Increasing penetration of smartphones which is also fueling the demand for smart locks over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements are estimated to play a key role in the development of this market



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Lock Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, Other Locks)



by Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Other Protocols (Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and NFC, among others))



by Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Institution & Government, Industrial)



Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Allegion (Ireland), dorma+kaba (Switzerland), Spectrum Brands (US), Salto Systems (Spain), Onity (US), Cansec Systems (Canada), Master Lock (US). Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.



