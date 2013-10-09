Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (292) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (292) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (Asia Standard) owns, manages and operates hotels under the Empire brand. The company owns three Empire Hotels in Hong Kong and one hotel in Vancouver, Canada. The company's hotels provide accommodation services with in-room facilities and amenities for business travelers and tourists. Its hotels are also facilitated with other amenities such as health and fitness center, spa, swimming pool, lounge and conference and meeting rooms. In addition, the company operates and manages travel agency to provide wholesale and retail ticketing, hotel reservation and other customized travel products. It also operates a franchised restaurants, Everyday USA, in Hong Kong and China. Asia Standard is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited



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