AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASIA) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASIA) was announced concerning whether certain AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain AsiaInfo-Linkage's officers and directors violated or failed to follow the AsiaInfo-Linkage's shareholder-approved 2011 Stock Incentive Plan. In particular, so the investigation, on December 6, 2011, the board of directors of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. granted 750,000 stock options to its President and Chief Executive Officer and 110,000 stock options to its Executive Vice President, whilte AsiaInfo-Linkage's Stock Incentive Plan limits the performance based equity awards that may be granted to any individual participant to 100,000 shares per fiscal year.



AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $146.88 million in 2008 to $481.04 million in 2011 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $18.79 million to $74.56 million.



Shares of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASIA) fell from as high as $31.05 in 2009 to as low as $6.70 per share in December 2011.



