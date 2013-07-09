Asian Airfares Group Launches Interactive Hotel Booking Website Hotel-Room.Com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Already planned out a dream vacation? Somewhere on a tropical island with white sandy beaches and the gleaming blue ocean rolling across the horizon. To fully relax and enjoy the time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, one should be free of every worry during and prior to the vacation. Fretting about the cost and the quality of the trip can suck out all the fun and relaxation from this time.



For the ease of all the travelers out there Asian Airfares Group, LLC, a leading provider of travel information solutions for the airline and hospitality industries has expanded its interactive marketing presence with the recent launch of Hotel-Room.com. This website has been created to aid travelers in finding the best hotels and accommodation in their destination of choice for the most affordable price. Hotel-Room.com has been created with the idea that no traveler should face any hassle during their travels or while searching for hotels to book a room in. Hotel selection and booking is not as simple as booking a flight or renting a car, a stay in a hotel is an important part of any trip one which could greatly affect the whole travel experience because not everyone is simply looking for a place to rest in. Some people prefer to have different facilities and qualities in their hotels. Co-founder of Hotel-Room.com Drago Maximov believes:



“We know that the hotel experience is an important part of your trip. Finding the right hotel is complex and, unlike booking a flight or reserving a car, it is a personal decision process – one which no one understands better than hoteliers.”



Mr. Maximov’s determination is to make the process of hotel booking fast, easy and affordable. Hotel-Room.com allows users to search for hotels not just locally but also globally. At Hotel Room users can choose from over 240,000 hotels worldwide, a hotel that meets their needs. The site has been designed to generate a list of appropriate hotels – based on star ranking, cost or user comments – in more than 150 countries. To increase the convenience even more, at Hotel-Room users can compare the rates of various different popular online travel agencies and hotel booking websites. Furthermore, the website utilizes improved categorization of content, allowing users to sort by both applicable interest area and by property location. The hotel inventory database includes accommodation on all five continents at competitive rates. From small independent hotels to five star luxury hotels at top rates and with special offers. Users can browse rates across every property, read independent reviews, compare prices and share information around their various social networks.



To avail the Hotel-Room's effective, simple and affordable hotel booking services please visit: www.Hotel-Room.com



