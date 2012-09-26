Asian Capture Launches With a MMission to Make an Impact in the Asian Wedding Industry

Leeds, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Asian Capture , a visual directory for Asian wedding photographers in the UK, has just launched.



The site fills a gaping need in the Asian wedding photography market. The problem for photographers is that they often find it hard to get new clients. Furthermore, those looking for an Asian wedding photographer have no means to compare them side-by-side.



As a result, the founders of Asian Capture decided to create a directory that was based on visual style in addition to being able to sort by budget and location.



The founders state that other directories failed to focus on what’s most important – that’s the look of the actual pictures that are taken. As we all known, photographers vary significantly. For example, some prefer a more artistic look while others prefer to capture more realism in their shots.



Asian Capture allows you to compare a photographer’s style side by side and shortlist those that you like. You can even share your shortlist with just a few clicks.



Despite only having launched, the site has attracted a number of great photographers from around the UK – the sites primary market at this stage.



Asian Capture is running an introductory offer for photographers. You can subscribe to their Pro plan for just £10 a month. With the Pro plan, photographers can showcase up to ten portfolio images, they have a large listing card and are prioritised positioning in search listings.



Alternatively, for those looking to test out the service, they can take out a free listing.



Asian Capture believes that there are a huge number of talented photographers out there that haven’t been able to get clients because of a lack of contacts or the inability to get listed in search engines. They believe that shouldn’t be the case and Asian Capture is working to change that.



About Asian Capture

Asian Capture is a visual web directory for Asian wedding photographers in the UK.



Links:



Wiki on wedding photography

How to get photography clients

Indian Wedding Photographers: 3 Things to Avoid

http://www.asiancapture.com/