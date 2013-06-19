Asian Convenience Store Industry is Witnessing Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- According to our new research report, “Asian Convenience Store Market Outlook 2015”, the Asian convenience store industry has seen a huge transformation over the past few years. Growing popularity of modern retail formats, changing preferences of people, desire for one stop shopping and increase in the per capita income of people have propelled the growth of the convenience store market in Asia. According to our analysis, the total Asian retail sale is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2013-2015.



The booming convenience store industry in Asia is also attributed to efforts on the part of major retailers to increase the number of convenience stores across various Asian countries. Various players have ventured into several business tactics like franchising agreements and collaborations to name a few, to establish their foothold in other countries. Further, they have also made substantial investments to increase the range of products and services offered at stores to cater to the need of a larger customer base.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Asian Convenience Store Market Outlook 2015” by RNCOS, provides a detailed analysis of the Asian convenience store industry. The report has incorporated a detailed study on the retail markets of major Asian countries, by highlighting their current and future market forecasts till 2015. In addition, it has also provided a brief outlook on the convenience store industry of these countries with an emphasis on the number of convenience stores and the major players.



Further, the report has given a brief outlook of the industry trends observed in the industry. In addition, major convenience store operators have also been identified with a focus on their recent developments.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- South Korea, Indonesia and Japan witnessed majority of convenience store openings in 2011

- Modern retail outlets are gaining wide popularity across Asia

- 7-Eleven has emerged out to be a dominant player in the Asian convenience store industry



