Asian Countries Flourishing Singapore Medical Tourism Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- On the back of its world class healthcare infrastructure and high skilled healthcare professional, Singapore has emerged as a leading medical tourism destination worldwide. As a result, the country is witnessing a huge growth of medical tourists arrivals for its neighboring Asian countries regardless of costlier treatment in Singapore compared to these countries. Now, patients from Asian countries make up the top five nationalities of medical tourists in Singapore instead of Americans and Britons, as growth in their home economies outstrip developments in healthcare.



As per our research “Booming Medical Tourism in Singapore Outlook 2017”, country’s medical tourism industry is growing immensely owing to state of art facilities and low cost treatment. As a result of the rise in number of medical tourists, various avenues have opened up in the sectors of neurology, orthopedic and cosmetic treatments. Besides, expertise doctors, high success rate of complex surgeries, less waiting-time, and above all, the unique combination of treatment and vacation are taking the industry to new heights. Considering the above factors, the Singapore medical tourism industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report studies medical tourist arrivals and tourism receipts in Singapore over a period of time. It analyzes major market segments of medical industry in Singapore coupled with their cost comparison with other major countries. Besides that, the report also provides information about existing medical infrastructure and government regulation in the country to provide a comprehensive view of the current state of country’s medical industry to our client.



Further, the research exhibits various emerging trends in country which are boosting the medical tourism industry in the country. Also, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario which will help the client to make appropriate strategies to grow further.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM630.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.