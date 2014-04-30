Asian Futures Trading Group Named Best FCM - Client Service at CTA Intelligence Pan Asian Services Awards 2014

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Asian Futures Trading Group an independent futures and commodities brokerage and clearing firm in the Hong Kong, announced that the company was named “Best FCM - Client Service” at the CTA Intelligence Pan Asian Services Awards 2014 ceremony late last week.



The inaugural awards issued by CTA Intelligence Forum recognized those who have provided outstanding support and services to the Pan Asian managed futures industry over the past 12 months.



CTA Intelligence focuses on key issues in the futures and commodity trading advisor (CTA) space. An independent panel of judges from CTA Intelligence and leading industry experts selected Asian Futures Trading Group for the award, which was presented at a ceremony in Hong Kong.



Matthew Xiangyu, Asian Futures Trading Group’s Chief Customer Officer, said: "We are honored to receive this award and delighted that it recognizes the tremendous value we place on client service throughout the organization. Asian Futures Trading Group has spent a long period developing a thorough understanding of the CTA community and customizing services to meet the unique and growing needs of clients, traders and administrators in the CTA space."



Asian Futures Trading Group is serving institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of introducing brokers (IB). Clearing more than 100,000 client accounts, Asian Futures Trading Group services a vast array of middle market firms. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every futures exchange worldwide.



About Asian Futures Trading Group

Asian FTG is an independent commodities and futures advisory firm located in Hong Kong. Asian Futures Trading Group offers the latest in order entry technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on exchanges worldwide. Clearing more than 100,000 client accounts, the firm provides a full range of services to the industry’s largest global network of introducing brokers (IBs) and to commercial, institutional, international and individual clients. These include more than 200 IBs and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. We do not engage in proprietary trading; all of our business focuses on our valued clients.



Asian FTG – Asian Futures Trading Group - has been established in July 2003 by a team of financial professionals and IT/Technology experts.



Starting with August 2013 – Asian FTG has lunched the new website, http://www.asian-ftg.com. The new website was launched in order to keep close to our clients and be up to date with the latest developments in the industry.



Asian FTG Futures Trading Group offers the latest in order entry technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on exchanges worldwide. Clearing more than 100,000 client accounts, the firm provides a full range of services to the industry’s largest global network of introducing brokers (IBs) and to commercial, institutional, international and individual clients. These include more than 200 IBs and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions.



Media contact

Jason Green

Asian FTG

http://www.asian-ftg.com

info@asian-ftg.com

Address:

Millennium West Tower

387B Kwun Tong Road

Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Hong Kong

phone:

+85258019271

Press Release Author: HK Today