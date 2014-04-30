Asian Futures Trading Group Names Robert Hongyu to New Post of Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales and Business Development

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Asian Futures Trading Group an independent commodities and futures advisory firm located in Hong Kong today announced that Robert A. Hongyu has joined the firm to assume the new role of Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales and Business Development. Hongyu, 44, has more than 20 years of experience in institutional sales, futures brokerage and trading, and management.



Mark Jiahong, Asian Futures Trading Group Senior Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, said: "Bringing Mr. Hongyu on board in this new position represents our most aggressive effort to date to expand our institutional presence in Hong Kong. He has a terrific track record, great relationships throughout the industry and a strong knowledge base that will enable us to focus specifically on expanding and strengthening our institutional offering."



“Asian Futures Trading Group has an incredible value proposition for institutional brokers and sales teams. The relationship with the client is paramount, the new trading floor here is state-of-the-art, and the firm wants its brokers to share in the upside opportunities. My primary mission is to bring in talented, experienced, client-focused institutional brokers and sales teams." said Mr. Hongyu.



Hongyu will also supplement the efforts of Asian Futures Trading Group’s Enterprise Solutions sales team, offering private label facilities management services to buy-side and sell-side firms in which futures are not the primary business. Asian Futures Trading Group delivers customized solutions to many of the world’s largest financial services firms, enabling them to outsource a wide range of front-office execution capabilities and back-office operations, depending on the needs of the client.



About Asian Futures Trading Group

Asian FTG is an independent commodities and futures advisory firm located in Hong Kong. Asian Futures Trading Group offers the latest in order entry technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on exchanges worldwide. Clearing more than 100,000 client accounts, the firm provides a full range of services to the industry’s largest global network of introducing brokers (IBs) and to commercial, institutional, international and individual clients. These include more than 200 IBs and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. We do not engage in proprietary trading; all of our business focuses on our valued clients.



About Asian FTG

Asian FTG – Asian Futures Trading Group - has been established in July 2003 by a team of financial professionals and IT/Technology experts.



Starting with August 2013 – Asian FTG has lunched the new website, www.asian-ftg.com. The new website was launched in order to keep close to our clients and be up to date with the latest developments in the industry.



Asian FTG Futures Trading Group offers the latest in order entry technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on exchanges worldwide. Clearing more than 100,000 client accounts, the firm provides a full range of services to the industry’s largest global network of introducing brokers (IBs) and to commercial, institutional, international and individual clients. These include more than 200 IBs and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions.



Media contact:



Jason Green

Asian FTG

www.asian-ftg.com

info@asian-ftg.com

Address:

Millennium West Tower

387B Kwun Tong Road

Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Hong Kong

phone:

+85258019271

Press Release Author: HK Today