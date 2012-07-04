New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Asian National Oil Companies (NOCs) - International Operations to Play a Key Role in Ensuring Domestic Energy Security"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- "Asian National Oil Companies (NOCs) - International Operations to Play a Key Role in Ensuring Domestic Energy Security", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that provides an in-depth analysis of the role of NOCs of key Asian countries - India, South Korea, China and Thailand - in securing domestic energy security. The report details how the NOCs are increasing investments abroad to mitigate the demand-supply gap of oil and gas in their countries. The report also provides details on the major international acquisitions of key NOCs of India, South Korea, China and Thailand. It also details the estimated share of the NOCs towards ensuring oil and gas supplies for their countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Asian NOCs of India, South Korea, China and Thailand are playing an active role to ensure domestic energy security. Increasing demand and limited supplies of oil and gas have increased the import dependency of these countries. In order to secure oil and gas supplies, NOCs of the key Asian countries are aggressively increasing their international operations.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis of the role of key NOCs of India, South Korea, China and Thailand in ensuring domestic energy security. The scope of the report includes -
- Key information on the demand supply gap of oil and natural gas in key Asian countries including India, South Korea, China and Thailand.
- Details of how the NOCs of the Asian countries are mitigating the energy supply risk through international acquisitions.
- Rationale and strategic importance of the plans of Asian NOCs to invest in oil and gas assets abroad.
- Analysis of the role that key Asian NOCs are expected to Play in ensuring energy security of their countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability. It will allow you to -
- Devise a business strategy based on the scenario of the demand-supply gap of oil and gas in key Asian countries including India, South Korea, China and Thailand.
- Gain insights on the increasing overseas investments by key Asian NOCs to ensure domestic energy security.
- Take prompt and effective business decisions supported by well-researched analysis of the international investment scenario of various NOCs.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- China National Petroleum Corporation - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Top 15 International Integrated Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2011
- Korea National Oil Corporation - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Talisman Energy Inc. (TLM) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Santos Ltd. (STO) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Total S.A. (FP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile