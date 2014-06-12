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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Value and individualism were top priorities for apparel consumers in 2013 and they proved this with their spending habits. Consumers flocked to retailers like Ross Stores and TJX where they are able to get brand name merchandise at low prices. Both companies increased sales by 5% in 2013. Younger consumers don't typically outfit themselves exclusively in one brand and retailers like Ross and TJ Maxx give them a chance to find clothing from a variety of brands. Fast fashion retailers also performed well in 2013 as Forever 21, H&M, and Zara all grew faster than the average of the channel. These fast fashion outlets offer strong value proposition by selling inexpensive attire and allow consumers to mix and match a variety of styles.
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Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers industry in USA with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers industry in USA, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers in USA market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers channel in USA?
- Who are the leading retailers in USA?
- How are clothing and footwear specialists competing against the grocers?
- How is the internet affecting clothing and footwear specialists?
Reasons to Get this Report
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- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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