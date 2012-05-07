"Asian Speciality Drinks in Japan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Asian Speciality Drinks in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Total volume sales of Asian speciality drinks declined by 1% in 2011, mainly because of the decline of the dominant category of Asian still RTD tea. In 2011, Asian still RTD tea, accounting for more than a 90% share of total volume sales in the category, showed a decline of 1%, because of the adverse impact of radiation, as well as the backlash from the long hot summer of 2010. The fact that tea leaves in areas which are 365km away from the Fukushima power plant were reported to be contaminated...
Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Juice Drinks, Asian Still RTD Tea, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Other Asian Speciality Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
