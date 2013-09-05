"Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Off-trade Asian speciality drinks market showed 3% growth in 2012, reaching Won303.8 billion. Other Asian speciality drinks saw 6% value growth and led the Asian speciality drinks market growth. Cereal/pulse-based drinks showed a lower value growth rate compared to 2011's off-trade value growth of 5%. Growth of other Asian speciality drinks was mostly derived by newly popular drinks using Oriental Raisin extract, which was developed for products such as Oriental Raisin Water.
Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Juice Drinks, Asian Still RTD Tea, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Other Asian Speciality Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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