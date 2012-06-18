Asia's Latest Business & Entrepreneurship TV, Angel's Gate Launches Season 2

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Interactive.sg, the producer of Angel’s Gate, today announced a call for submissions of fresh concepts and ideas for Season 2 of the business reality programme. Entrepreneurs from all over the world can now sign up on AngelsGate.com for a chance to pitch their business ideas on TV to some of the region’s successful angel investors.



Ash Singh, CEO of Interactive.SG and Creator of Angel’s Gate, says: “The format of the show elicited a range of responses but we’re delighted with the positive feedback and support from the start-up and investor communities. Angel’s Gate has proven to be a great platform for entrepreneurs looking to create awareness of their new business ventures.”



Angel’s Gate Season 1 saw hundreds of business ideas being submitted, largely from Asia but also from other parts of the world. From these, 22 were selected to have the opportunity to pitch directly to the angel investors on television. The show ran for eight consecutive weeks on regional broadcast network Channel NewsAsia and was viewed globally via YouTube. Angel’s Gate gathered a lot of interest, crossing 1.5 million views on YouTube. The high degree of integration of social media and crowd-funding with traditional TV played an important role in the success of the show, both online and offline.



“The entrepreneurs we met in Season 1 were hungry for funding and publicity. And those who were really focused got what they wanted and more. Over the course of the eight episodes, entrepreneurs were offered more than US$1.5 million in funding,” added Titan, Social Media Strategist at Angel’s Gate.



Angel’s Gate Season 2 promises exciting enhancements including the recently activated crowd-funding feature on AngelsGate.com. The system enables funding of business ideas that have clear and tangible business objectives and prospects.



“Crowd-funding is the ultimate opportunity equalizer. It puts the power into the hands of anyone and everyone who wants to support great ideas,” Singh shares. “We are planning to extend the length of the show so viewers can understand the mindset of the entrepreneur. We will also add some personal touches such as going into their homes and talking to their friends and family members. This is to enable the audience to identify and fall in love with the person behind the idea.”



In April this year, Angel’s Gate was presented to the industry at the annual MIPTV conference in Cannes, France. The show received a high level of interest from broadcasters in Europe, Asia and the United Kingdom. Plans to embark on localised versions of Angel’s Gate around the world are in the pipeline.



Anyone can submit their ideas on the Angel’s Gate platform and be selected to pitch on the show. To help entrepreneurs beyond TV, the Angel’s Gate fund has been set up to provide entrepreneurs up to US$250,000 in cash and grants.



Angel’s Gate is also a programme with heart. It partnered with the CapitaLand Hope Foundation in Season 1 to donate S$1.00 for every ‘like’ generated by business ideas on the Angel’s Gate website. So far, the project has raised S$40,000 that will be presented to four identified charities in Singapore. This initiative continues through Season 2, with a maximum of S$100,000 available for charity.



About Angel’s Gate

Angel’s Gate is Asia’s premier reality TV series focusing on business and entrepreneurship. Backed by Asia’s leading venture funds, the Angel’s Gate is a 360-degree platform spanning TV, Web and Mobile that gives entrepreneurs the opportunity of a lifetime to pitch their dream business ideas to some of Asia’s most successful investors. Angel’s Gate is supported by Singapore’s Media Development Authority. It is backed by Asia’s leading venture funds and global brands such as BlackBerry, SingTel, NUS Business School, Audi, Canon, Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Skype, Sony, Fitness First, and partners including the ArtScience Museum, Focus Media, Rice Communications and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Singapore. For more information, visit http://angelsgate.com/.