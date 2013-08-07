ASIC Chip Technology Hits China to Create New Boom in Bitcoin Gold Rush

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- With the emergence of Bitcoin, a true digital currency is on the rise. Though currently marred by erratic and sudden fluctuations in value that have resulted in both significant losses and gains for investors, the bitcoin has a practical function that began on the fringes of society and is now being seen as having significant advantages for serious business players.



The Bitcoin Mining Center is the online home of Phoenix Technologies a bitcoin mining hardware, company who recently commented that the Bitcoin gold rush has seen its fair share of interest from various companies looking to capitalize on the boom. Several new Bitcoin mining hardware companies have had interesting starts to their businesses with the introduction of a variety of new mining machines.



Perhaps without much surprise, the Bitcoin rush has caught the attention of the Chinese with yet another company producing ASIC powered Bitcoin mining machines. Phoenix Technologies reports they have partnered with a European designer and are preparing to launch their very own range of Bitcoin mining machines.



The report published on their website includes actual photos of the machines so interested parties including major business competitors can really get a feel for the hardware involved in its creation. The machines look clean and efficient and come in a range from 50 to 500 GH/s, making it a serious contender. Perhaps most importantly to potential miners, the price points of these machines come in at those typical for a Chinese based company, well under the typical western valuation.



CEO from Phoenix Technologies, Jin Li announced, “We are aiming to deliver pricing that is highly attractive with hardware powered to deliver a solid return on investment. We are also confident in our product so we have a lifetime warranty on our boards and chips”.



A spokesperson for Phoenix Technologies explained, “Most likely, those in the Bitcoin mining industry will be watching closely, as the Chinese seem to be ahead of the curve in this particular regard while ironically, the more capitalistic American system is reluctant to embrace the new medium of currency over the almighty dollar. This could see them seriously miss out on the major gains predicted.”



