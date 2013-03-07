Asigurari24 Insurance Company Launches Brand New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Asigurari24, a brand new Romanian insurance company located in Bucharest, has just launched its user-friendly website. The company is an insurance broker that strives to provide its clients with insurance policies that are as affordable as possible. From car insurance to home insurance and much more, Asigurari24 is a one-stop shop for a wide variety of insurance needs.



One of the many things that helps to set Asigurari24 apart from other insurance companies is a unique feature that offers a replacement car to any client who is involved in an automobile accident, and who has a valid car insurance policy with the company. People will be able to use the loaner car for a maximum of 10 days, while they get their own vehicle repaired.



As anybody who has tried to shop for car, home and travel insurance probably knows quite well, it can be a time-consuming and often confusing process that involves calling multiple agencies and researching different websites. Now, thanks to Asigurari24, people can access a wide range of offers all at once, all from the comfort of their own home.



“Whether you need an RCA, CASCO, travel insurance or home, we offer you the best quotes of the moment and the best support services,” an article on the new website noted, adding that this also includes assistance with claims, and maximum discounts for online payments.



“If you are interested in Auto, you will be glad to discover that, unlike other many other companies and even insurance brokers, we do not just promise, but we can offer the best price and the market, without compromising quality. After all, what you use a RCA insurance policy if you can not recover the money spent on repairs in a timely manner?”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the new Asigurari24 insurance company is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can browse through the many types of insurance that are available. Category tabs at the top of the home page will help visitors to the site find the specific type of insurance they are looking for quickly and easily. The website also includes a lot of in-depth and helpful articles that explain more about various types of insurance that are available in Romania.



About Asigurari24

Asigurari24 is an innovative insurance company located in Bucharest, Romania. Asigurari24 is devoted to the pursuit of quality in its continuous effort to provide the most reliable car, home and travel insurance policies at prices that anyone can afford. For more information, please visit http://www.asigurari24.com