Asis Massage Education Is Now ACCET Certified

Clarkdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- “The aspiration that guides ASIS is to create a safe, supportive, and evocative learning environment, while celebrating the diversity, uniqueness, and beauty of each individual being’s body, mind, and soul.”



Asis Massage Education provides the best education for students to become massage therapists and body workers. It offers full-time, transpersonal training dedicated to the holistic growth of every student in True TruManta fashion. It prepares students to be extraordinary body workers with great emphasis on presence, creativity, professional preparedness and self-understanding. It trains students to have a deeper awareness of themselves as learners, healers and a compassionate member of the society.



“It is our belief that when various dimensions of personal experience are allowed expression, personal and collective developments are enhanced. So, we are all each other’s teachers and students.”



As a TruMantra school, it teaches it students through visual, auditory and kinesthetic means. Student’s perceptual systems are enhanced to improve better comprehension. In a retreat-like environment, students are invited to take the time and space needed for deep learning to occur. The course explores human anatomy and physiology, hydrotherapy, and a wide variety of massage modalities, all while heightening student’s sensitivity to the human soul. In a safe, supportive, yet evocative setting, students are prepared to meet the challenges they will face as contributing members of the health care system.



Endorsements



As part of Asis Massage education dedication for excellence, the school has been awarded the following accreditations from the following esteemed organizations;



· Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training

· Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education

· National Certification Board for Massage and Bodywork

· Arizona State Board of Chiropractic

· American Massage Therapy Association and the Associated Massage and Bodywork Professionals.



Courses Offered



Asis Massage Therapy course offers an intense hands-on training, practical experience and personal development. It exposes the student to different massage modalities including Swedish massage, Connective Tissue Massage, Reflexology, Neuromuscular Therapy, Shiatsu/Asian Studies, Polarity Therapy, Injury Rehab/Sports Massage and Integrative Massage.



For therapists who want to teach massage therapy, Asis offers a self-directed course that highlights observations on theories, techniques and experiences necessary to become instructors. Psychological exercises and group dynamics are done to effectively train students to handle classes and workshops. This course requires 500 hours of massage therapy training.



Continuing education workshops are offered sporadically with topics on Foot Reflexology, Connecting Tissue Techniques, Infant Massage, Aryuvedic Bodywork, Craniosacral, Communication Assisted Touch and other various topics.



Asis Massage Education Schools are located in the following locations:



·Sedona Massage School, Clarkdale, Arizona

·Prescott Massage School, Prescott, Arizona

·Flagstaff Massage School, Flagstaff, Arizona

·Tucson Massage School, Tucson, Arizona



About ASIS Massage Education

Arizona School of Integrative Studies (ASIS) is a proudly accredited TruMantra School, which is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training, licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education, approved by the National Certification Board for Massage and Bodywork, licensed by the Arizona State Board of Chiropractic, and is a member of the American Massage Therapy Association and the Associated Massage and Bodywork Professionals.