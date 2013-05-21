Ask and Imagine Announces the Launch of My Virtual Coach

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Ask and Imagine, an established leader in Life legacy coaching and book legacy coaching, today announced the debut of the My Virtual Coach, a great way to get the quantum benefit of coaching on your schedule and budget.



According to Ask and Imagine Lead Legacy Coach Trevor Lund, the My Virtual Coach will be available for purchase on 5-15-13 and will be available online at legacyu.me.



"I am very excite to release My Virtual Coach. We have been working hard on it for some time," said Lund. "It's always about removing the excuses people have for not developing that meaningful thing to contribute. This course removes every excuse people can have."



About Ask and Imagine

Founded in 2005, Ask and Imagine has helped many consumers with Life legacy coaching and book legacy coaching. The company's mission statement is "to help people live, love, learn and leave an amazing legacy through their life, books and online business even if they have more dreams than dollars or have yet to discover that meaningful thing to contribute.".



To learn more about Ask and Imagine, you should call (888)229-8818 or visit them online at http://LegacyU.me.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Ask and Imagine

Attention: Trevor Lund

3428 99 Street Suite 444Edmonton, AB T6E 5X5

Phone: (888)229-8818

Fax: (888)229-8818

Website: http://LegacyU.me

Email: trevor@morethanabucketlist.com