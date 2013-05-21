Ask and Imagine Announces the Launch of New Training Website

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Ask and Imagine, an established leader in life legacy coaching and book legacy coaching, today announced the launch of a new website to be the online training centre for MoreThanABucketList.com . The website can be viewed at http://LegacyU.me.



According to Ask and Imagine Lead Legacy Coach Trevor Lund, the website will officially go live on 5-15-13.



"I am very excited by the benefits this site bring to people who are developing their amazing legacy," said Lund. "People are able to choose what they learn, how the learn and how they invest in their legacy."



About Ask and Imagine

Founded in 2005, Ask and Imagine has helped many consumers with life legacy coaching and book legacy coaching. The company's mission statement is "to help people live, love, learn and leave an amazing legacy through their life, books and online business even if they have more dreams than dollars or have yet to discover that meaningful thing to contribute". To learn more about Ask and Imagine, you should call (888)229-8818 or visit them online at http://LegacyU.me.



