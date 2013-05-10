AskDaveTaylor.com Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- AskDaveTaylor.com, an established leader in free tech support, today announced plans for its upcoming 10th anniversary celebration.



Dave Taylor, Editorial Director of AskDaveTaylor.com, said the company will celebrate the anniversary with special features and special giveaways.



"We’ll be celebrating ten years online all month, culminating with us giving away a shiny new iPad Mini." said Taylor. "This celebration is to also let new fans learn about our over 3000 free tutorial and how-to articles on the site.”



AskDaveTaylor.com launched on April 2, 2003 and has been helping its readers get the most out of their gadgets, gizmos and technology in the following categories: iPads and Tablets, Blogging, Facebook, Google Plus, HTML, JavaScript and Web Site Programming, iPhones and Cell Phones, The Kindle Mac OS X, Pinterest, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Twitter, Linux, and Windows.



About AskDaveTaylor.com

Founded in 2003, AskDaveTaylor.com has helped millions of businesses and consumers by offering free tech support. The company's mission is "to help people love the technology they work and play with."



To learn more about AskDaveTaylor.com, you should visit the site online at http://askdavetaylor.com/



