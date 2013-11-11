AskLink.com, A Public Service That Lets Members Sell Ads and More, Has Launched Its New Website

Kiev, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- AskLink.com, a free public service that lets its members buy or exchange traffic, banners, and quality related links, has just launched its new and user-friendly website. The new site, which was created by CHECKPAGERANK.NET, provides internet customers with a platform where internet sites can find partners with whom to exchange banners or links.



Members of AskLink.com are able to specify which topic, language, PageRank and other features of the backlinks that they want, and reject any that they do not wish to have. Because people are allowed to select which types of websites they will advertise on, they can rest assured that their ads will be reaching the right people. Whether people sell ads, banners or links, or if the exchanges are free depends on the traffic, quality and ranking of the website.



As a bonus, for those who do not wish to display links or banners on their own site, AskLink.com also includes the option to purchase inventory.



“Buyers looking for targeted banner ads or quality links simply come to AskLink and run a quick search based on what they’re looking for,” an article on the new website explained, adding that when they find websites that match their marketing goals, they simply notify and contact the seller.



“The buyer and seller take it from there and complete their transaction. It’s that simple.”



For people who are looking to make money from a website, AskLink.com can help them reach that goal. People who want to buy ads can control exactly what they are purchasing as well as how much they will be paying. Unlike most automatic banners exchange networks that are rarely effective and may result in an ad showing up on undesirable websites, AskLink.com lets people determine where their ads will go.



Anybody who wants to learn more about AskLink.com is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read more about how to sell and buy ads, exchange banners, and much more.



About AskLink.com

Asklink.com is a new project from the founders of well-known company CHECKPAGERANK.NET which, for the last 8 years, developed a reputation as a leader in search engines optimisation and also in analysis of websites and domain names. The concept of AskLink.com lies in providing internet customers with a platform where internet sites can find partners for banners or links exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.asklink.com/