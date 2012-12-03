Askthelactationconsultant.com Offers an Online Childbirth Class

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Askthelactationconsultant.com is offering a new online childbirth class for expectant families. The internet-based program is a convenient alternative for those who can’t attend an on-site class due to scheduling conflicts, time constraints, or health issues.



The user-friendly program guides expectant parents through quality, evidence-based information at their own pace. Families will learn about the stages of labor, comfort techniques, common medical procedures, including epidurals and cesareans, and newborn and postpartum care. Engaging videos, personal birth stories, 3D animations, games, and activities make learning easy and fun.



Perfect for PC or Mac users, all that’s needed is internet access (high-speed is recommended). Once registered, parents will receive an access code and additional information. This online program will be accessible to parents for 2 weeks following their initial login.



Students will also have access to ASK THE EDUCATOR feature where they can ask Liz Pevytoe RN, IBCLC :a prenatal educator with 10 years experience, their questions.



The cost for the online childbirth class is $110, comparable to hospital based courses. For more information visit http://www.askthelactationconsultant.com/prenatalclass.html , email admin@askthelactationconsulant.com , or call (817)380-5929.