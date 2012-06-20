Adunni Designs Launches Online Boutique Selling Beautiful Accessories Made With aso Oke

North Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Adunni Designs today launches its online boutique selling beautiful and unique fashion accessories made from exotic Yoruba hand-woven silk cloth.



Adunni Designs designs and sells one of kind accessories made from naturally found raw silk fibers. The cloth, a favorite of Royalty, is hand-woven and permanently dyed into unique, colorful designs, ideal to match any outfit for that extra special occasion and perfectly suited for the fashionable, modern American woman of all ages.



The first collection is a line of ladies’ clutch handbags that come in a wide variety of color mixes and patterns that range across the color spectrum, from hot reds and fancy purples to golden notes. Each Adunni Designs piece is unique, part of a limited edition with only a few existing in the entire world.



With modern accessories today often made from average quality fabrics, it is often difficult to find something affordable that is a timeless classic and individually crafted to suit one’s own personal style and taste. With Adunni Designs this is now possible, making these accessories perfect for an evening out with friends, a significant other, or on a blind date. They are great conversation pieces and make perfect gifts.



With the savvy online shopper seeking out sites that reflect their own individuality, Adunni Designs is bound to be a winner!



For further information visit

http://www.adunnidesigns.com



About Adunni Designs

Oye owns Adunni Designs. Growing up in Lagos, Oye was always struck by the rich, cultural beauty she saw in the traditional clothing called aso oke that she, her mother, aunts, grandmother, great-grand mother, sisters, and friends would wear for various occasions including weddings, ceremonies and Coronations. She felt such beauty was timeless and would have world appeal. And as she watched expatriates, diplomats and foreign businessmen and women collect the traditional cloth as treasures, she felt she was right. Adunni Designs is that dream turned into reality as it translates Yoruba cultural history into modern beauty and style.