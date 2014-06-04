Aspen Auto Clinic Retains Colorado Independent Best Mechanic Award for Ninth Year Running

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Car maintenance and repair is for many a necessary nightmare. Because the work to be undertaken is absolutely necessary and often time sensitive, too often mechanics will hold individuals hostage to demand a premium far in excess of the cost of parts and labor. This has led many to become disillusioned and cry out for a mechanic with integrity. Fortunately for Denver, Aspen Auto Clinic was founded to create a solution to this problem, and has been recognized by the local media for their efforts nine years in a row.



Aspen Auto Repair Denver has been so successful that the company now has branches in six different locations, all with a better business bureau A+ rating. As the most rapidly expanding auto repair businesses in Colorado, they have made a strong impression on both customers and the media.



The Colorado Independent, when awarding Aspen Auto Clinic Denver for the sixth consecutive year, and eight times in the last eleven years, opened voting to the public to help them decide who should come out on top, and satisfied customers voted in the thousands to keep the company in its coveted first place within the industry.



A spokesperson for Aspen Auto Clinic explained, “We are very grateful to the Colorado Independent for their continuing support of our work and our mission, and we thank the Colorado Gazette for their recognition as well. We understand that the automotive maintenance and repair industry has not upheld the highest standards that we both expect and deliver, and we are pleased that our commitment to these values has resulted in an unbeatable service. We are rapidly expanding, and have two new locations in Centennial and Littleton to provide the same great service to even more communities.”



About Aspen Auto Clinic

Aspen Auto Clinic is a premiere, award-winning, full-service maintenance and repair center. It is the fastest growing, most state of the art company in the Colorado Front Range in the auto repair industry, with six convenient locations throughout Colorado Springs, Centennial and Littleton. The company prides itself on peerless customer service and integrity in the auto repair industry. Their mission is to redefine excellence in automotive maintenance and repair and customer service. We are committed to changing the way clients think about car service, care, maintenance and repair by providing an outstanding experience every time.