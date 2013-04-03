Aspen Global Investment Forum Will Connect International Investors, Crowdfunding Experts and Entrepreneurs

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Aspen Investment Forum is scheduled for January 6th-7th, 2014 to be held in Aspen, CO. It will bring together representatives of global investment and entrepreneurial community. The guests will learn from the experts about the latest developments in the industry and their options for raising funds or investing in early stage companies.



One and the half day long program includes six panel discussions, keynotes, presentations, showcase and a cocktail reception. It also allows the participants enjoy their time on the slopes.



The passage of the JOBS Act signed by the President Obama on April 5th, 2012 has created new opportunities in the private investments industry. It has set up high expectations but also has created many concerns. The SEC is still finalizing “rules of the game” to make sure the new law wouldn’t create financial Wild West atmosphere for non-sophisticated investors.



First two panels of the Forum will examine “pros and cons” of crowdfunding from the standpoint of accredited investors, entrepreneurs and the general public. Other topics to be discussed at the Forum are a collaboration between established financial institutions and investor networks and “the crowd”, legal and tax aspects of private investments, alternatives to equity crowdfunding for entrepreneurs and innovators.



In spite of the slow development of the legal framework, last year was the time of many new developments in crowdfunding field, including the emergence of tens of new crowdfunding portals, interesting coalitions and entrance into the industry of established financial institutions and business angels’ groups.



While equity crowdfunding is still illegal in the United States, it is present in several European countries and Australia. The Forum guests will hear from founders of major international platforms about the crowdfunding practice around the world. Their experience should provide valuable insights about potential industry developments in the United States.



Among the Forum speakers are leaders of the largest online community of private investors Angel List, US equity crowdfunding platforms CircleUp, Early Shares and Rock the Post, business lenders from Kabbage and SoMoLend. The attendees will also meet representatives of the international equity crowdfunding organizations from UK, France, Netherlands and Australia as well as European Business Angels.



