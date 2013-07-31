Aspen Woolf Delighted with Successful Launch of New Bolton Investment Project

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Aspen Woolf is reporting a colossal amount of interest in this innovative development in Greater Manchester.



The team at the independent property advisory are proud to announce that their latest student accommodation project has already been met with great interest from investors.



It’s been just over a week since the official launch of The Cube, a ground-breaking accommodation complex just 200 metres away from the university that is designed to meet the increasing demands of Bolton’s student population. The property offers a truly luxurious living environment for residents, boasting a communal gym, a study centre, a state of the art entertainment room and a stunning central courtyard.



Many units have already been reserved and sales have started strongly, as a representative from Aspen Woolf explains below.



“The project has been received very well both within the UK and internationally, which demonstrates The Cube's potential in the global market. This is partly due to the fact that the rental yields expected to be generated from the initial investment are extremely high,” says Russell Midgley, Partner at the company. “We worked in conjunction with South Street, a leading asset management company, to carry out a full appraisal of the property in order to outline its potential value in today’s market, and the results have proven to be extremely attractive to those looking for a low-risk investment opportunity that offers excellent returns.”



Those keen to get involved in the project are encouraged to contact Aspen Woolf as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Call 0203 176 0060 or visit The Cube’s dedicated project page on the company’s website for further information.



About Aspen Woolf

Aspen Woolf assists clients who are looking to invest in new real estate ventures or expand their existing property portfolios under the guidance of a world-leading independent property advisory. Boasting a highly experienced, multi-lingual team, the agency has an impressive international presence and operates offices across the globe, placing its team in the perfect position to identify exciting investment opportunities in the UK and abroad.