Aspen Woolf Release New Multi Million Pound Student Investment Project in Bolton

The team at London-based Aspen Woolf are delighted to announce their latest student accommodation Project in Bolton town centre. Tipped to be one of the country's finest luxury student projects, it will host state of the art facilities, including a fitness gym, pool tables, table tennis, prayer room and possibly a pop up cinema. They have confirmed that Bolton Town Council are in favour of the project and have granted full planning permission on July 18th 2013.



Aspen Woolf expects the project to sell out very quickly and they confirm they’ll start taking reservations on Monday 22nd July 2013.



Boasting a highly experienced legal department and a team that’s accrued over 10 years of international developer experience, Aspen Woolf is perfectly equipped to manage such an exciting investment opportunity.



And with top asset Management Company South Street also at the helm, clients will benefit from the expertise of some of the industry’s best-renowned development staff, all of whom will be working in synergy to guide their new investment from strength to strength.



South Street specialises in accommodation solutions for students and currently manages a portfolio of 3,700 beds in Lincoln, Sheffield and Huddersfield. The company is known within the industry for its market-leading services and is partnered with Sodexo, one of the world’s leading facilities management providers, ensuring its customers receive the most cost-effective contracts and that the expectations of students, universities and investors are not only met, but consistently exceeded.



Russell Midgley from Aspen Woolf urges investors to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid missing out on such a well-timed chance to support the nation’s student accommodation sector.



“It’s been widely publicised that Bolton’s student population is set to expand rapidly in the next few years and as such we’ve already received a phenomenal amount of interest in The Cube, particularly from investors in the Far East,” he states. “The properties in question promise excellent returns thanks to their high rental yields, and with pricing starting from as low as £43,950, we’re sure that even the most cautious of investors will be eager to be involved in such an exciting development that is set to transform university life in the Bolton.”



Those who would like to learn more about the opportunities presented by The Cube are advised to contact the company directly. Alternatively, please visit the dedicated project page on Aspen Woolf’s website for further information.



