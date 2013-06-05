Aspen Woolf to Launch Exciting Student Accommodation Investment Opportunity in Bolton

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The team at the well-established independent property advisory have announced this week that they will be managing the launch of a luxury student accommodation complex in the very heart of Bolton city centre.



As one of the fastest-growing educational institutions in Greater Manchester, Bolton University currently boasts a global student population of around 15,000. Since the institution was formally designated as a university in 2005, £20 million has already been invested in developing campus and student facilities, demonstrating the organisation’s aptitude for growth and expansion in an education market that has been notoriously fragile in recent times.



According to the institution’s Strategic Plan, Bolton also plans to expand its student base to 20,000 by the year 2016. As the university itself only offers 700 housing units for student use, the city’s substantial undersupply issues could have had a profound effect on how many students are able to study on-campus at any given time.



However, it has emerged that a brand new luxury student accommodation complex is to be launched in the very heart of Bolton city centre, offering the chance for shrewd property investors to support a project that’s going to transform the local student community and is tipped for great long-term success.



The complex, which has the full backing of Bolton City Council, will offer 72 fully-furnished studios and is said to include state-of-the-art facilities, including a fitness gym, a cinema room, a games room and a prayer room. The outdoor terrace will provide students with the perfect communal space in which to relax and unwind with their peers, and students will also be able to enjoy a high-speed Wifi connection throughout the premises – a feature that is critical to the appeal of any contemporary student property, given the prominence of the web in many modern-day study programmes.



A limited pre-launch offer for investors is expected to be announced by Aspen Woolf in the coming weeks and more information is to follow. Aspen Woolf anticipates a high amount of interest in the project. The team say the project will shake up the market and will sell out within a matter of weeks, therefore those interested in taking advantage of this excellent opportunity are encouraged to get in touch with the investment property advisory directly at their earliest convenience.



